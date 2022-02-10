TechForce Names First Female Board of Directors Chair

Feb. 10, 2022—TechForce Foundation has elected Angie Babin, vice president of Supply Chain at Caliber Collision, to be its board of directors chair/president. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

Babin has been on the board since 2018.

“Since joining the Board in 2018, Angie Babin has made significant contributions to the organization’s success, including her leadership as Vice Chair and her work on TechForce’s Resource Development Committee,” said Chris Blanchette of Advance Auto Parts, Immediate Past President/Chair of the TechForce Board. “Angie is the first woman to serve as Chair of TechForce Foundation’s Board. We look forward to her continued leadership and great things to come.”

TechForce also welcomes Michelle Johnson, Senior Manager, Aftersales Training for Nissan North America, Inc. as the newest Director to join the Board. She brings expertise earned over more than 20 years in the industry, working with brands including Nissan North America, Infiniti Motor Company and Ford Motor Company.