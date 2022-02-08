MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Shop Owners Plead Guilty to More than $2M of Tax Fraud

February 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
A gavel on a white marble tabletop.

Feb. 8, 2022—Owners of a Maryland shop have pleaded guilty to conspiracy in relation to corporate tax fraud, according to a federal press release. 

Ercin and Lizette Kalendar, owners of Butch’s, a body shop in Capital Heights, Marlyan, have been ordered to pay $2,219,602 in restitution.

A federal investigation found the Kalenders kept two sets of financial records for Butch’s, one that reported the actual revenues and profits of the business and a second set that reported lower figures which were used for tax purposes. The Kalenders’ conspiracy to submit false tax returns also involved cashing checks, received at Butch’s at a Prince George’s check cashing facility. The checks cashed were not reported on Butch’s tax returns and resulted in the underreporting of Butch’s annual income for fiscal years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 by more than $6.6 million. The corresponding tax loss to the IRS for the four years was $2,219,602.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Final EIDL Deadline Coming Next Week

Midwest Repair Associations Create Tradeshow and Conference

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Mass. Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison For Tax Fraud

Mass. Shop Owner Pleads Not Guilty to Insurance Fraud

You must login or register in order to post a comment.