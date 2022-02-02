Kia Recalls 410K Vehicles for Airbag Issues

Feb. 2, 2022—Kia is recalling more than 410,000 U.S. vehicles due to an issue that could prevent the airbags in a car from inflating during a collision.

According to a report from The Detroit News, the automaker says an airbag control computer cover can come in contact with a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit, causing a malfunction. Certain 2017 and 2018 Forte compact sedans, as well as 2017 through 2019 Sedona minivans and Soul compact SUVs, are included in the recall.

Drivers will begin receiving notifications if their vehicle is affected starting March 21. Dealers will either update software in a vehicle's computer or replace the component entirely.

Kia says it has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims, though no crashes or injuries have be reported.

