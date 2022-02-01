Axalta Hires Top Executive to Manage Supply Chain

Feb. 1, 2022—Axalta Coating Systems has announced a new senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer.

Keith Silverman will assume the role. Silverman most recently served as an external advisor with Bain & Company.

“Keith is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record in leading operational excellence with a strong focus on safety and sustainability,” said Robert W. Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “He will lead Operations and Supply Chain, which includes manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, engineering, quality, operational excellence, and environmental, health & safety (EHS). I am pleased to add Keith’s expertise to Axalta’s senior leadership team.