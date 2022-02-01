MENU

News

Nationwide Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Mobile Appraising App

February 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 1, 2022—Nationwide has become the first insurer to activate CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro, CCC’s native application for appraisers designed to accelerate the claims process. 

The app allows appraisers to make repair and total loss determinations on-the-spot. The app helps collect supporting photos and connects to CCC’s AI estimating tool to speed up the assessment process. 

“At Nationwide, it is our strategy to provide customer centered solutions that provide ease, speed and efficiency to the claim experience,” Martha Frye, Vice President of Personal Lines Claims, Nationwide, said in a statement. “We have been using CCC’s digital tools with our staff for years and wanted to extend access to our field appraisers with CCC Mobile Appraiser Pro. With this tool, our team can enhance speed to claim resolution, improving the overall policyholder experience. We are excited to be first-to-market with Mobile Appraiser Pro.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

