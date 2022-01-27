Survey: 71 Percent of Businesses Saw Drop in Revenue Due to Omicron

Jan. 27, 2022—According to a new Goldman Sachs poll, 71 percent of respondents said they suffered a drop in expected revenue because of the Omicron variant, the New York Post reported.

The report also found 82 percent of respondents said they would support ongoing federal relief to help small businesses and 37 percent said they were forced to temporarily close or scale back operations due to the recent surge.

Nearly 9 million American workers called out sick because of COVID-19 in the first weeks of 2022, according to the Census Bureau.