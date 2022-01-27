MENU

News

Survey: 71 Percent of Businesses Saw Drop in Revenue Due to Omicron

January 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 27, 2022—According to a new Goldman Sachs poll, 71 percent of respondents said they suffered a drop in expected revenue because of the Omicron variant, the New York Post reported. 

The report also found  82 percent of respondents said they would support ongoing federal relief to help small businesses  and 37 percent said they were forced to temporarily close or scale back operations due to the recent surge.

Nearly 9 million American workers called out sick because of COVID-19 in the first weeks of 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

