Industry Group Releases Co-Pay Awareness Video For Customers

January 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 17, 2022—The Wisconsin Collision Repair Professionals has created a video to increase customer awareness on insurance co-pays. 

“Often when insurance negotiations fail, shops are put into the inevitable position of absorbing the cost  difference to do the right thing for their customer. Therefore, our Industry/Media Committee created a Co Pay Customer Awareness video,” the organization said in a press release. 

The two-minute video hopes to help simplify co-pays and hopefully help body shops communicate effectively to customers. Click here to view the video. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

