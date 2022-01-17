Industry Group Releases Co-Pay Awareness Video For Customers

Jan. 17, 2022—The Wisconsin Collision Repair Professionals has created a video to increase customer awareness on insurance co-pays.

“Often when insurance negotiations fail, shops are put into the inevitable position of absorbing the cost difference to do the right thing for their customer. Therefore, our Industry/Media Committee created a Co Pay Customer Awareness video,” the organization said in a press release.

The two-minute video hopes to help simplify co-pays and hopefully help body shops communicate effectively to customers. Click here to view the video.