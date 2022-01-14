MENU

News

Ford Develops Job Aids for ADAS

January 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Ford has developed three new job aids, two of which are for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), glassbytes.com reported.

“Concerning the electrified fleet of Ford vehicles, we wanted to make sure repairers familiarize themselves with the unique repair characteristics of these vehicles, as well as the specialized tools, equipment, materials and precautions needed to repair them accurately and safely,” Ford customer service division U.S. collision manager Chris Wallace says in On Target. “These job aids allow us to provide the critical information our technicians need upfront, before they even need it, though the job aids do not replace Ford OE repair procedures.”

On Target states that information about the new job aids is intended as a reference only.

The new job aids for ADAS with and without glass provide component description and location and the required steps for each ADAS. The troubleshooting guides “identify specific ADAS components, all associated abbreviations and descriptions of how the systems operate, while the glass version further illustrates where ADAS components are in relation to the windshield or other fixed glass, such as the head-up display module, which is located on top of the instrument panel on the driver’s side at the base of the windshield.”

