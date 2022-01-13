MENU

News

Visa and Mastercard Raising Merchant Rates

January 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan.13, 2022—Visa and Mastercard have plans to raise merchant rates up to an additional 0.5 percent starting in April 2022, Facepay announced in an industry advisory. 

Visa and Mastercard, which make one-third of their revenue from interchange fees, originally announced that fees would increase in 2020. The pandemic delayed the rate increase until this spring. 

 Bloomberg pulled some of the early data to estimate the impact, reporting that interchange fees will increase by 0.5 percent. For a traditional Visa card, the fee on a $100 transaction would climb to $1.99 from $1.90. For premium Visa cards, the fee would increase to $2.60 from $2.50.” While Visa and Mastercard increased their fees by 0.5 percent, expect the merchant fees you pay processors and point of sale systems to impact profits by 15-25 percent.

There is no requirement by credit card processors to report the rate increase to businesses. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

