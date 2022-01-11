CCC: AI Continuing to Infiltrate Claims Process

Jan.11, 2022—CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced there has been a 50 percent year-over-year increase in AI adoption for auto claims.

The company also reported that more than 9 million unique claims have been processed using a CCC deep learning AI solution, growing more than 80 percent in 2021, and the number of claims using four or more of its AI applications grew six year-over-year.

The company said eight national insurers are using CCC’s touchless estimating solution since it was launched in October 2021.

“The data paints a clear picture of an industry embracing innovation and insurers activating AI at scale,” Shivani Govil, CCC chief product officer said in a statement. “As our industry becomes increasingly complex and consumer demand for personalized experiences grows, AI has become essential. Discrete applications of AI are giving way to broader use cases and more intelligent automation. The sharp increases in the use of multiple AI applications and the rapid adoption towards fully touchless estimating are evidence of the industry’s digital transformation, which CCC is proud to lead, supporting our customer’s ability to redefine the insurance experience.”