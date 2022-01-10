MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

Rhode Island Passes Bill to Benefit Body Shops

January 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body legislation Rhode Island
court of law

Jan. 10, 2022—Rhode Island lawmakers have overridden a veto by state Gov. Dan McKee, pushing an auto body bill into law, WPRI reported. 

The legislation will add language to the state’s existing Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act. The revised bill requires insurers to pay “markup” and “sublet services” fees to auto body shops tasked with repairing insured vehicles.

McKee vetoed the bill last summer, arguing that it would “add costs without adding commensurate benefits to consumers.”

Last week, lawmakers overwhelmingly overrode the veto, passing in the House 43-17 and the Senate 24-6.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Catalytic Converter Thefts More Than Tripled in 2021

CARSTAR Holds Ethics Training For Insurance Professionals

CollisionCast: The Boyd Group, Mike Anderson and Tips for Burnout

Related Articles

The Downfall of Aftermarket Parts in Rhode Island

Okla. Bill Would Add Body Shops to Storage Regulations

ASA Establishes New Affiliate for Massachusetts, Rhode Island

You must login or register in order to post a comment.