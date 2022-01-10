Rhode Island Passes Bill to Benefit Body Shops

Jan. 10, 2022—Rhode Island lawmakers have overridden a veto by state Gov. Dan McKee, pushing an auto body bill into law, WPRI reported.

The legislation will add language to the state’s existing Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act. The revised bill requires insurers to pay “markup” and “sublet services” fees to auto body shops tasked with repairing insured vehicles.

McKee vetoed the bill last summer, arguing that it would “add costs without adding commensurate benefits to consumers.”

Last week, lawmakers overwhelmingly overrode the veto, passing in the House 43-17 and the Senate 24-6.