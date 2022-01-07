MENU

CREF Receives $100K for Industry Awareness Campaign

January 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 7, 2022—General Motors has provided the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a $100,000 grant to support its career opportunity awareness initiative. 

The funding will be used to generate awareness with school counselors at the American School Counselors Association (ASCA) Conference, to distribute collision career path banners to benchmark grant applicant schools, and to create a series of video resources to prepare students to embark on their first job in the industry. 

“The image of a career in collision is often misunderstood and narrow in scope,” Amber Ritter, director of marketing and project management for the Foundation, said in a statement “The amount of technology needed to repair these vehicles, as well as the vast number of related fields, is often not showcased to influencers. Instead, many often see dirty, dead-end jobs only for those who can’t make it in a ‘traditional’ route. The funds from this grant will allow us to showcase the multitude of opportunities and career pathways available, and we’ll also be able to highlight what it means to join the collision industry as a profession.”

