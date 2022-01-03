ASA Leaving Florida to Join the Auto Care Alliance

Jan. 3, 2022—ASA Florida has announced it will leave ASA and become the Florida Auto Care Alliance.

ASA Florida becomes the seventh affiliate to leave the Automotive Service Association after ASA dissolved affiliation agreements with their state and regional affiliates across the country in favor of a new membership structure.

ASA Florida will join forces with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance and other alliances, including ASA Northwest (soon to be Northwest Auto Care Alliance), ASA Illinois (soon to be MWACA Greater Chicagoland), ASA Pennsylvania (soon to be Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance), and ASA Texas (soon to be Texas Auto Care Alliance).

ASA Arizona and ASA Ohio are also leaving ASA but have not yet made an official announcement as to their future plans, according to a press release.

“Since ASA National announced the dissolution of the affiliate agreement, the ASA Florida leadership team has been working tirelessly to consider what’s best for Florida’s automotive service industry. After much consideration, we are excited to announce that we will be joining the Auto Care Alliance and transitioning from ASA Florida to Florida Auto Care Alliance (FLACA). The Auto Care Alliance is like a well-oiled machine. Joining forces with this powerhouse will allow us to offer our Florida members the benefits and support system that they need to succeed in this challenging business,” Brin Kline, president of ASA Florida and owner of Assured Auto Works in Melbourne, Fla., said in a statement.

The changeover from ASA Florida to the Florida Auto Care Alliance became effective on January 1, 2022.