News

NHTSA Intensifies Probe into Hyundai, Kia Engine Failures

December 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Dec. 30, 2021—The NHTSA has doubled down on an investigation into engine failures and fires that Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been dealing with for years. 

The administration says a new analysis of more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years found 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which happened in previously recalled vehicles. 

According to documents posted the NHTSA website, Hyundai and Kia have issued at least nine recalls since September 2015 due to "a host of engine problems," according to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

Hyundai in a prepared statement said it is actively cooperating with investigators and "has taken numerous proactive actions to address engine issues" such as recalls, debuting new engine monitoring technology and other measures.

“Hyundai fosters a culture of transparency and accountability as the safety of our customers is the top priority in everything we do,” company officials said.

The agency says an engineering analysis and monitoring the effectiveness of previous recalls could lead to further recalls.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

