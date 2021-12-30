MENU

Lawmakers Propose Bill Making Staged Collisions Federal Crime

December 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 30, 2021—U.S. Congressman Garret Graves is proposing a bill that would lower insurance rates for drivers by making it a federal crime to stage a vehicle collision and fraudulently claim financial damages.

The bill comes after a federal investigation uncovered a massive car accident staging ring in New Orleans. As of November 2021, 40 people have been charged, 29 resulted in convictions so far, for intentionally causing more than 100 wrecks. One staged accident alone resulted in a $4.7 million settlement, the report said. 

Graves, a congressman from Louisiana, also said the high rates may literally be driving business away. He said a lot of truck drivers are considering leaving Louisiana and taking their business to other states just to cut cost

