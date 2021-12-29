MENU

News

Inc.com Names Caliber One of 2021's Best in Business

December 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
trophy

Dec. 29, 2021—Caliber has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list, according to a press release. 

Inc. Best in Business Awards honor companies that have “gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.” Caliber was awarded a gold medal in the Extra Large Company Size (500-plus employees) category and is the only auto services provider to be recognized.

"We are honored to receive the Inc. Best in Business award. To be recognized for living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life is extremely special," Caliber CEO and president Mark Sanders said in a statement. "This award is the result of the dedication and hard work of our 20,000-plus teammates across the country who care for our valued customers, partners and each community that we serve every single day."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

