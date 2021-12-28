MENU

News

California Body Shop Reaches Meaningful Milestone

December 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
donation

Dec. 28, 2021—Mike’s Auto Body, headquartered in Concord, Calif, gave away its 100th vehicle through its Benevolence Program, the Daily Republic

"It has been so rewarding over the last 21 years presenting cars to deserving individuals and organizations who are working to improve their skills and become independent. We are inviting our entire company and all of our business partners to celebrate and witness the presentation of our 100th Benevolence car,” said Sal Contreras, marketing director at Mike’s Auto Body in a press release. “We always say that at Mike’s, ‘we are providing a hand up as opposed to a handout.’ The recipients are working toward making a better life for their families and all they need is reliable transportation to make it happen.”

This year’s recipient was veteran Ashley Fox and her three daughters, who received a 2019 Nissan Sentra. A crowd of more than 500 people attended the celebration, which was held Dec. 15 at the Concord Pavilion.

The Benevolence Program is a community relations program designed to generate goodwill at the local level while improving and promoting the image of the collision repair industry.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

