SEMA Launches Online Education Resource

December 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 28, 2021—SEMA has launched an online education library for the automotive aftermarket. 

The year-round tool aims to provide education in every sector of the industry, from technical details about advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and legislative and advocacy updates, to best practices and tips on common business skills and behind-the-scenes conversations with industry leaders.

“The SEMA Virtual Education Portal provides the automotive aftermarket with a one-stop-shop of industry-leading education and resources that will support the industry throughout the year,” Gary Vigil, SEMA senior manager of professional development, said in a statement. “The portal is user-friendly and provides businesses and employees a convenient way to learn best practices and increase their knowledge in order to advance in their careers.”

The portal is available to anyone in the industry, regardless of SEMA membership status. 

Through sema.org/education, users will find:

  • Recordings of 2021 SEMA Show Education seminars (to be added in the coming months). 
  • Live and simu-live virtual sessions that allow participants to connect with speakers in real-time.
  • Recommended sessions, based on individual profiles.
  • Easy-to-find sessions sorted by categories, topics and industry segments.
  • A personal dashboard of purchased or registered items.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

