Government Hosting Webinar For Auto Care Workers

Dec. 21, 2021—The U.S. The Department of Labor is holding a webinar for auto care workers, aimed at making sure employees understand their rights, according to a press conference.

The department says its Wage and Hour Division carried out 546 investigations in fiscal year 2021, which recovered more than $4.3 million for 3,564 workers, up from fiscal year 2020 when 442 investigations led to the recovery of $2.9 million for 2,465 workers.

Several of these investigations were into auto shops, including a Mississippi shop that was ordered to pay back $90K last week.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to protecting the rights of all workers,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Mark Watson in a statement. “As we continue our pandemic recovery, we must ensure the essential workers who keep us on the road are paid as the law requires in return for the hard work they do. We encourage workers, employers and other stakeholders to attend this event to learn more about federal wage and hour standards.”

To help protect workers’ rights to their legally earned wages and assist employers in avoiding compliance issues, the division has scheduled a webinar for the industry’s employers, workers, and associations nationwide on Jan. 13, 2022, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.