Glass Shops Seeing Influx of Work

December 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 20, 2021—Auto glass shops in Georgia are reporting an influx of work, calling it “all-time high” with burglaries in the area on the rise, WTVM reported. 

“We have seen an influx probably taking 20 to 30 phone calls a day for parts availability and then availability to actually have the work done,” John Weddell, Manager of Columbus Body Works, told the outlet. 

Weddel said the shop began getting a rise in calls after Thanksgiving. 

“Especially where we were doing three, four a week total,” said Weddell. “Now we’re seeing three and four a day that we’re actually installing in the vehicles.”

Another local shop in the city, Stephen’s Auto Glass, said they’ve received steadily about 20 calls a week and had 50-60 calls the week before Christmas. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

