MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Boyd Group Acquired 7 Stores Over the Last Month

December 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
AcquisitionPic

Dec. 17, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired seven locations since its November board call.

In a press release, The Boyd Group announced it will no longer publicly report individual acquisitions. Instead they will be reporting location growth during its quarterly results call. However, the release did reveal they have acquired seven locations since its last quarterly call on November 10. 

“Additional acquisitions will be shared during the next quarterly call in March 2022. The Boyd Group remains committed to doubling the size of the business, based on 2019 revenues, by 2025,” the press release reads. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Quit Rates Remain At Unprecedented Levels

Shop Owner Explains Recent Sale to Crash Champions

Related Articles

Boyd Group reopens acquired facility as a new Gerber Collision & Glass shop

Boyd Group Stock Has Risen 520 Percent Over Past Five Years

The Boyd Group Acquires 2 Maryland Shops

You must login or register in order to post a comment.