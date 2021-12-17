Boyd Group Acquired 7 Stores Over the Last Month

Dec. 17, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired seven locations since its November board call.

In a press release, The Boyd Group announced it will no longer publicly report individual acquisitions. Instead they will be reporting location growth during its quarterly results call. However, the release did reveal they have acquired seven locations since its last quarterly call on November 10.

“Additional acquisitions will be shared during the next quarterly call in March 2022. The Boyd Group remains committed to doubling the size of the business, based on 2019 revenues, by 2025,” the press release reads.