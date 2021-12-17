Shop Owner Explains Recent Sale to Crash Champions

Dec. 17, 2021—The owner of a New Mexico body shop that recently sold his business to Crash Champions discussed why he sold in an interview with the Albuquerque Times.

“Our industry is consolidating at a very high, fast rate. Our plan was never to sell, it’s just something that kind of came up over the past few months. A lot of things made sense,” Adam Quanz, owner of Quanz Auto Body told the publication.

We’re in the same exact boat with every other business in our community and in the country; you can’t find people, people don’t want to work. And the costs of everything are skyrocketing. … These bigger companies can absorb a lot of those costs. The insurance relationships that we’ve relied on over the years have changed, and there’s a lot more performance-based contracts with insurance companies, which cost us dollars.”

Quanz Auto Body has four locations, and launched operations in 1980. Quanz said the opportunity for growth and building more of a statewide presence appealed to him. He will serve as the New Mexico director of operations for Crash Champions.

“I’ll tell you, Crash Champions will grow in this market and in the state, and it’s going to happen very quickly,” Quanz said, adding it’ll expand with other New Mexico locations outside the Albuquerque metro area in 2022.