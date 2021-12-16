PPG Names New Top Executive

Dec. 16, 2021—PPG announced the hiring of a top executive on Wednesday.

Tim Knavish, the company’s executive vice president, is being elevated to chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Knavish will have executive oversight responsibility for all of PPG’s strategic business units and operating regions and for the information technology (IT), environment, health and safety (EH&S), and procurement functions. He will remain based at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh and will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry.

“Tim’s proven experience and leadership throughout his 35-year career at PPG have been instrumental in driving PPG’s performance as a leading coatings and specialty materials company,” McGarry said.