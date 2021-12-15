MENU

News

Misssissippi Glass Shop Ordered to Pay $90k in Back Wages

December 15, 2021
Dec. 15, 2021—Paul’s Discount and Glass, a Mississippi-based shop, has paid more than $90,000 in back wages to 33 workers, according to a press release. The U.S. Department of Labor determined the shop failed to pay the workers for overtime. 

Investigators found that the shop paid auto glass installers and auto mechanics a fixed weekly salary for working 45 hours per week. The employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime provision by not including additional overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. In addition, the agency also cited Paul’s Discount for failing to maintain accurate pay records.

“Overtime and other wage violations are all too common among the auto care industry. Employers who fail to comply with the law and pay fair wages wind up hurting the people they depend on most, their employees,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. “The Wage and Hour Division will continue to hold all employers accountable when they fail to uphold their obligations to their workers. We are also available to assist any employer who has questions or needs assistance meeting their obligations to their employees.”

