MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Car-O-Liner Introduces New Workstation

December 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
tool-set.jpg

Dec. 8, 2021—Car-O-Liner has introduced the CDR1 Workstation, according to a press release. 

A focal point of the Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation is the CR235 Combi Spotter. The CR235 features two separate guns for switching between steel and aluminum welding operations. The spotter saves up to 40 percent repair time while decreasing chances of heat or burn-through and eliminating the risk for compromised corrosion protection, according to a press release. 

The Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation is available in three versions. The Level 1 cart includes the CR235 Combi Spotter, plus separate drawers with steel and aluminum repair tools, and the Level 2 cart features an additional drawer for glue pull repairs. The Level 3 cart includes a drawer for pneumatic push pull repairs, plus another drawer for holders.

“The new CDR1 repair system was very well-received when we introduced it at SEMA this year,” Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner, said in a statement. “Shop owners have been asking us for an efficient way to boost high-margin, light-to-medium collision repairs without sacrificing quality. Based on the initial response, we believe the CDR1 workstation is that solution.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Enters New Market

1Collision Enters to New Markets

Related Articles

Car-O-Liner Product Receives Approval From VW

Tractable Introduces New AI Inspection Tool

Honda Introduces New 360 Sensing System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.