Car-O-Liner Introduces New Workstation

Dec. 8, 2021—Car-O-Liner has introduced the CDR1 Workstation, according to a press release.

A focal point of the Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation is the CR235 Combi Spotter. The CR235 features two separate guns for switching between steel and aluminum welding operations. The spotter saves up to 40 percent repair time while decreasing chances of heat or burn-through and eliminating the risk for compromised corrosion protection, according to a press release.

The Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation is available in three versions. The Level 1 cart includes the CR235 Combi Spotter, plus separate drawers with steel and aluminum repair tools, and the Level 2 cart features an additional drawer for glue pull repairs. The Level 3 cart includes a drawer for pneumatic push pull repairs, plus another drawer for holders.

“The new CDR1 repair system was very well-received when we introduced it at SEMA this year,” Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner, said in a statement. “Shop owners have been asking us for an efficient way to boost high-margin, light-to-medium collision repairs without sacrificing quality. Based on the initial response, we believe the CDR1 workstation is that solution.”