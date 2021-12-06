SUN Collision Adds Features to Interactive Wiring Diagrams

Dec. 6, 2021—SUN Collision has added new features to its advanced interactive wiring diagrams, according to a press release.

The additions will make connectors, grounds and splices not only searchable, but also interactive.

"Since we launched SUN Collision two years ago, we have made significant improvements to the wiring diagrams, streamlining navigation and linking diagrams to component information," said Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, SUN Collision. "Building on those enhancements, we are pleased to introduce the latest interactive features to help save our customers even more time when working on complex electrical issues."

The new enhancements to SUN Collision Repair Information streamline navigation within a diagram set or from one diagram set to a completely different diagram set, as well as add interactivity to connectors, grounds and splices. Improvements also include a dropdown history that shows the previous 10 diagrams viewed in a session.

Components, connectors, grounds and splices are searchable in 1Search and include active hyperlinks that take users directly to related content, such as location, connector views and replacement procedures. When the diagram is opened the component, connector, ground or splice will be in focus with all the traces already highlighted.