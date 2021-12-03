Right to Repair Decision Looming

Dec. 3, 2021—A decision in Alliance for Automotive Innovation v. Healy, a lawsuit challenging the Massachusetts Right to Repair law appears close to a decision, JDSupra.com reported.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation quietly filed a stipulation the day after Thanksgiving that appears to resolve a dispute that had delayed the judge’s decision in the case.

The decision was originally supposed to be made by November 2, but was extended after the Massachusetts Attorney General asked to introduce new evidence to the case. The new evidence surrounded Subaru’s ability to comply with Right to Repair legislation by disabling its Starlink system for all Massachusetts vehicles.

“With the record now supplemented by stipulation, the record before the court would seem to be almost complete and the case nearly ripe for decision,” the report said.