Service King Implementing Diversity Training For Employees

Dec. 2, 2021—Service King, in a partnership with Universal Technical Institute, is implementing diversity, equity and inclusion training for leaders and team members, the company announced in a press release.

“We know that a diverse workforce benefits us all – inclusive, diverse teams produce more innovative ideas, increase creativity and are more productive,” CEO David Cush said in a statement. “When we draw strength from our differences, we’re better able to meet our teammates’ and customers’ needs.”

Cultural awareness training is being provided for all teammates, and DE&I training is being implemented in Service King’s Leadership Academy. Through its partnership with Universal Technical Institute, Service King is focusing on a talent attraction initiative, with the aim to expand career opportunities for historically underrepresented talent looking for growth within our organization.