US Needs More Semiconductor Manufacturing to Meet EV Goals

Nov. 30, 2021—The United States won’t meet the Biden administration’s goal of widespread electric-vehicle adoption without urgent investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the Washington Post reported.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo relayed the statement to media on Monday saying the demand for computer chips is already far outstripping supply, a problem that will intensify with widespread adoption of electric cars, which require more chips per vehicle.

Raimondo urged Congress to pass the Chips Act, which would authorize $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research. The Senate passed the bill in June, but the House has not yet cleared it.