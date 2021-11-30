Allstate Selling Majority of Illinois Campus

Nov. 30, 2021—Allstate has reached an agreement to sell property making up the majority of its campus in Northbrook, Illi, the Chicago Daily Herald reported.

The sale is worth approximately $232 million and is expected to close in 2022.

The sale will reduce real estate expenses and further advance Allstate's multi year initiative to increase personal property-liability market share by building a low-cost insurer with broad distribution, the company said.