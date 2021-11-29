Joe Hudson's Collision Sees Big Staff Change

Nov. 29, 2021—Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers announced that President and CEO Traweek Dickson is retiring after over three decades with the company, and will take on the role of Executive Chairman. Brant Wilson will succeed Dickson as CEO, effective November 29, 2021.

“Leading JHCC has been one of the greatest honors of my career and I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time as CEO and my many years at the company before that,” Dickson said in a statement. “The entire JHCC team has worked tirelessly to substantially grow this business, adding numerous locations across the country. I am confident that with Brant at the helm, JHCC is poised for continued success, and I look forward to assisting with the transition and serving in my new role as executive chairman.”

JHCC operates 135 auto body repair locations in 12 states across the Southeast.

Wilson joins JHCC with over 20 years of professional experience, including running significant automotive services businesses, both company-owned and franchised. Most recently, Wilson served as President and COO of the Automotive Group at TBC Corporation, where he oversaw over 2,100 stores across four banners.