MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Joe Hudson's Collision Sees Big Staff Change

November 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Joe Hudson's Collision Center
Inspire Confidence in Employees

Nov. 29, 2021—Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers announced that President and CEO Traweek Dickson is retiring after over three decades with the company, and will take on the role of Executive Chairman. Brant Wilson will succeed Dickson as CEO, effective November 29, 2021.

“Leading JHCC has been one of the greatest honors of my career and I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time as CEO and my many years at the company before that,” Dickson said in a statement. “The entire JHCC team has worked tirelessly to substantially grow this business, adding numerous locations across the country. I am confident that with Brant at the helm, JHCC is poised for continued success, and I look forward to assisting with the transition and serving in my new role as executive chairman.”

JHCC operates 135 auto body repair locations in 12 states across the Southeast. 

Wilson joins JHCC with over 20 years of professional experience, including running significant automotive services businesses, both company-owned and franchised. Most recently, Wilson served as President and COO of the Automotive Group at TBC Corporation, where he oversaw over 2,100 stores across four banners.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CollisionCast: Mike Anderson's Industry Wishlist

Ford, Rivian Cancel Joint EV Project

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Car Guys Collision Repair Acquired by Joe Hudson's Collision Centers

Joe Hudson's Collision Center Opens 76th Location

Carousel Capital Partners with Joe Hudson’s Collision

You must login or register in order to post a comment.