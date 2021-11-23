Empire Auto Parts Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Nov. 23, 2021— Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has acquired Empire Auto Parts, an aftermarket collision parts distribution company, according to a press release.

Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with Sentinel as Empire continues to expand within the large and growing collision parts market," Christopher Siebert, Empire's CEO, said in a statement. "We were looking for four specific criteria when it came to selecting our next partner: support of our strategic vision, an aggressive growth orientation, a strong cultural fit with our team, and industry knowledge and expertise. Sentinel checked all four boxes."