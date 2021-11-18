NHTSA Investigating Complaint Filed by Tesla Driver

Nov. 18, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a complaint filed by a Tesla driver claiming the automakers' Full Self-Driving software caused a crash.

A report filed with the agency says a crash happened on Nov. 3 at an undisclosed location, according to the Associated Press. The driver of the vehicle, who was also unnamed in the report, said the Model Y in question entered the incorrect lane. When the driver tried to correct course, the vehicle "took control and 'forced itself into the incorrect lane,'" causing an accident. No one was injured, though the Model Y suffered significant damage.

The incident is likely the first complaint filed with the NHTSA claiming the Full Self-Driving software caused a crash. An NHTSA spokeswoman says the agency is working with Tesla to get more information. Tesla says that, despite the systems' names would imply, vehicles with “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” programs are not capable of driving themselves.