Heavy Travel Expected for Thanksgiving

Nov. 18, 2021—More than 50 percent of Americans plan to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 84 percent choosing to drive, a Cars.com survey found.

"With more companies turning to permanent remote or hybrid schedules for American workers coupled with ongoing pandemic concerns, holiday travel decisions are shifting and providing a more compelling reason to drive personal vehicles over other forms of transportation," Mike Hanley, Cars.com senior editor, said. "For many, the lower costs, increased flexibility and added convenience are enough to tip the scale in favor of road trips this holiday season."

The increase was a large jump from 2020 and signals a potential increase in work for repair shops following the holiday.