MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Heavy Travel Expected for Thanksgiving

November 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
traffic777

Nov. 18, 2021—More than 50 percent of Americans plan to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 84 percent choosing to drive, a Cars.com survey found. 

"With more companies turning to permanent remote or hybrid schedules for American workers coupled with ongoing pandemic concerns, holiday travel decisions are shifting and providing a more compelling reason to drive personal vehicles over other forms of transportation," Mike Hanley, Cars.com senior editor, said.  "For many, the lower costs, increased flexibility and added convenience are enough to tip the scale in favor of road trips this holiday season."

The increase was a large jump from 2020 and signals a potential increase in work for repair shops following the holiday. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NHTSA Investigating Complaint Filed by Tesla Driver

WIN Opens Nomination for Most Influential Women Awards

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Record Low Travel Expected for Memorial Day

AAA: Increase in Thanksgiving travel, 5 car care tips

AAA: Labor Day travel expected to increase by 10 percent

You must login or register in order to post a comment.