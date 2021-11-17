MENU

News

US Court Puts Hold on Vaccine Mandate

November 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 17, 2021—A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, Reuters reported. 

A three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed its ruling despite the Biden administration's position that halting implementation of the vaccine mandate could lead to dozens or even hundreds of deaths. 

"The mandate is staggeringly overbroad," the opinion said.

"The mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers)," Circuit Court Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote for the panel.

The rule was previously issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and mandated that businesses with at least 100 employees require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly tests and face mask requirements.

