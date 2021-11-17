MENU

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

PPG Launches Commercial Vehicle Training

November 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
KEYWORDS PPG training
Designate a Training Space

Nov. 17, 2021—PPG has launched online training for commercial vehicle paint technicians, according to a press release. 

The training videos, part of the PPG Knowledge College system, include product overviews, spray session instructions, and tips and tricks for achieving the best possible finish.

“The PPG Knowledge College system represents a key component of our overall mission to provide a variety of training options for our customers, based on their training needs and preferences,” Robb Power, PPG senior manager, refinish solutions, said in a statement. “This ‘blended learning approach’ includes live virtual and on-demand curriculum, as well as the more traditional in-person training conducted on-site or at PPG Business Development Centers.”

PPG Knowledge College’s commercial training catalog offers a wide array of on-demand training videos covering PPG Delfleet Essential, PPG Delfleet Evolution and PPG Delfleet One paint systems.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

