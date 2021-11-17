PPG Launches Commercial Vehicle Training

Nov. 17, 2021—PPG has launched online training for commercial vehicle paint technicians, according to a press release.

The training videos, part of the PPG Knowledge College system, include product overviews, spray session instructions, and tips and tricks for achieving the best possible finish.

“The PPG Knowledge College system represents a key component of our overall mission to provide a variety of training options for our customers, based on their training needs and preferences,” Robb Power, PPG senior manager, refinish solutions, said in a statement. “This ‘blended learning approach’ includes live virtual and on-demand curriculum, as well as the more traditional in-person training conducted on-site or at PPG Business Development Centers.”

PPG Knowledge College’s commercial training catalog offers a wide array of on-demand training videos covering PPG Delfleet Essential, PPG Delfleet Evolution and PPG Delfleet One paint systems.