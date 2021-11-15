This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

November 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Inflation Hit Its Highest Peak in 30 Years. Here's One Way Businesses Are CopingInc. 

With higher prices for everything from gasoline to food, businesses are finding creative ways to stretch their resources.

A Healthy Approach to Hiring That Actually WorksEntrepreneur

Good cultural matches leads to higher retention. Develop your team from within.

How to Make Your Loyalty Program Pay OffHarvard Business Review  

A study of 2 million transactions at one retailer shows how companies often chase the wrong customers.

