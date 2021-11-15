This Week in Business Strategies

Nov. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Inflation Hit Its Highest Peak in 30 Years. Here's One Way Businesses Are Coping — Inc.

With higher prices for everything from gasoline to food, businesses are finding creative ways to stretch their resources.

A Healthy Approach to Hiring That Actually Works — Entrepreneur

Good cultural matches leads to higher retention. Develop your team from within.

How to Make Your Loyalty Program Pay Off — Harvard Business Review

A study of 2 million transactions at one retailer shows how companies often chase the wrong customers.