Rivian Joins CIECA

November 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS CIECA Rivian
Nov. 11, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Rivian has joined their organization as a corporate member.

“We are excited to join CIECA as the newest EV OEM to market, bringing attention to the latest vehicle technology and promoting terminology adoption/evolution,” Brandon Chittenden, senior collision estimation analyst for Rivian, said in a statement. 

Chittenden said that Rivian is fortunate to have a diverse team of industry experts from across the collision repair landscape, ranging from OEMs, insurance companies, collision estimating and shop management system software providers, as well as independent and MSO repair facilities. 

“Rivian comes to the CIECA table with an open mind, eyes to the latest vehicle trends, ears that are eager to learn from and understand industry stakeholders – insurers, repairers, part suppliers, diagnosticians, fleets and other OEMs,” he said.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

