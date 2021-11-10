Tesla Recalls 12K Units Over Software Error

Nov. 10, 2021—Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles in the U.S.due to an error with its collision detection software that could cause an unexpected activation of a car's emergency brakes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Nov. 2 said the California-based automaker is recalling 11,704 units of the Models S, X, Y and 3 sold since 2017, according to a report from CNBC. Tesla said the issue came after an over-the-air software update for early access to its Full-Self Driving program was made available on Oct. 23.

Per the report, Tesla said the issue was caused by a communication error between two onboard chips that could cause “negative object velocity detections when other vehicles are present.”

The NHTSA in its report said Tesla had “uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system” and then “updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected.”







