This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Nov. 5, 2021—Eleven governors petition congress to drop a plan for extra incentives for union-made electric vehicles, Stellantis offers voluntary retirement options in its push for electrification, and Ford customizes a 1978 F-100 pickup to show off its aftermarket electric offerings. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.









