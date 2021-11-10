This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

MENU

November 10, 2021
No Comments
ADAPT

Nov. 5, 2021—Eleven governors petition congress to drop a plan for extra incentives for union-made electric vehicles, Stellantis offers voluntary retirement options in its push for electrification, and Ford customizes a 1978 F-100 pickup to show off its aftermarket electric offerings. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.



