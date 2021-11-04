MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Chicago-Area CARSTAR Meets Vo-Tech Students

November 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
classroom

Nov. 4, 2021—The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group participated in a job fair from the area Lincoln Technical Vocational College.

Around 150 students and 30 vendors attended the event, according to a press release. Students met with CARSTAR representatives, guessed estimates, and won prizes. Outside of the job fair, the Chicagoland CARSTAR group also sponsors a classroom at the college.

“The entire faculty sends their heartfelt appreciation to Chicagoland CARSTAR for their continued support," said Nancy Journet, director of career services, in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CollisionCast at The SEMA Show

Service King Raises $45K for Charity

Recommended Products

2014 FenderBender Tech+Tools Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

Vo-Tech Looks to Attract Students with Open House

CARSTAR Expands in Chicago Area

CARSTAR Provides Gift Bags, Scholarships To Students

You must login or register in order to post a comment.