Chicago-Area CARSTAR Meets Vo-Tech Students

Nov. 4, 2021—The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group participated in a job fair from the area Lincoln Technical Vocational College.

Around 150 students and 30 vendors attended the event, according to a press release. Students met with CARSTAR representatives, guessed estimates, and won prizes. Outside of the job fair, the Chicagoland CARSTAR group also sponsors a classroom at the college.

“The entire faculty sends their heartfelt appreciation to Chicagoland CARSTAR for their continued support," said Nancy Journet, director of career services, in the release.