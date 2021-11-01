MENU

News

CCC Launches Touchless Estimating

November 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Nov. 1, 2021—CCC Intelligent Solutions announced it has launched touchless estimating, according to a press release. 

The product, CCC Estimate–STP, uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate estimates.

“CCC Estimate – STP utilizes AI at levels not previously seen in the industry and delivers the first-ever touchless estimating experience,” Barrett Callaghan, executive vice president of markets and customer success for CCC. “CCC is excited to deliver innovations that simultaneously reset expectations for insurers and policyholders, removing friction, increasing transparency and delighting policyholders by accelerating the claims experience. What many thought was impossible or years away is now live in market with CCC-powered estimates being completed in seconds versus days.”

The product is in market with four national insurers, including USAA. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

