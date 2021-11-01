MENU

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

November 1, 2021
Dave McMahon
For owners aiming to work “on” their business instead of “in” their business, 2022 leaves plenty of room for growth.

According to the 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey, about half of collision repair shop owners work at least 50 hours per week. 

When asked “How many hours per week do you work?” the most common answer was 40-49 hours, by 42% of the respondents. Another 34% said they work 50-59 hours per week, with 16% saying that they work 60 hours or more per week.

That leaves half of the respondents saying that they work at least 50 hours per week. A total of 8 percent of respondents said they work less than 40 hours per week.


FB_Numbers_1121.jpg



