CCG Announces Creation of National Conference

Oct. 26, 2021—Certified Collision Group, an OE Certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider, has its inaugural National Conference which will be held April 3-5, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.

The event will feature affiliate owners, national vendors and insurers along with industry newsmakers and leaders. It will feature “forums and presentations addressing the industry’s most vital issues.”

“When CCG was formed seven years ago, we had a vision that one day we would be in this position to have a larger impact not only on behalf of the independent repairer, rather the industry at large as well,” Marc Sebastian, CCG co-founder, said in a statement. “We envision next Spring’s conference as the beginning of an annual event that will help guide us and the industry for years to come.”