Repairify Bringing All of its Brands Under One Name

October 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 21, 2021—Repairify has announced a new “strategic initiative” which will align all of its brands under its name. 

All existing brands, which includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, FleetGenix and Mobile Tech RX, will no longer operate as standalone brands and will instead fall under the Repairify umbrella. All future acquisitions will also do the same.

“By growing our organization through the acquisitions of like-minded industry innovators, we have established a powerhouse of brands that are all playing critical roles in transforming the way today’s increasingly complex vehicles are repaired, serviced, and maintained,” Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify, said in a statement. “We are uniting our corporate family under the Repairify name, to improve workflows for our customers by providing richer, more actionable vehicle data and intelligence to deliver the strongest possible insights the automotive industry can leverage.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

