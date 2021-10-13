PPG Estimating System Integrates with QuickBooks

Oct. 13, 2021—PPG announced its PPG ADJUSTRITE estimating system can be integrated with QuickBooks to help streamline the invoicing process.

“We gave the PPG AdjustRite system the ability to integrate with QuickBooks based on customer feedback,” Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite manager, said in a statement. “A large number of our customers use QuickBooks accounting and wanted the added functionality of exporting a PPG AdjustRite collision repair estimate into QuickBooks and creating an invoice without having to input double entries. As a result, invoices will also be more accurate and complete, detailing such items as part costs, refinish materials and labor. Conversely, users can import customer data from QuickBooks to the PPG AdjustRite system.”

PPG customers can also export estimates to invoices by the batch. Rather than exporting an individual estimate at the end of the day, users can group them together and perform the invoicing task daily, weekly, monthly or whenever they prefer.