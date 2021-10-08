BASF Launches New Digital Platform

Oct. 8, 2021—BASF Coatings has launched Refiinity, a new “cloud-based, digital platform” for its body shop customers.

The service will include all of the company’s color, training, and business apps within one platform. The platform will also feature links to selected partner offerings to connect customers to industry digital offerings that “drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process.”

"With Refinity, we offer customers a single platform that incorporates all the essential business solutions they need into a one-stop shop offering with a simple user interface that has been designed for the body shop environment. Employing cloud computing technology, Refinity is managed, maintained and updated centrally: one platform, one password, one setup," Fabien Boschetti, director of global marketing for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions, said in a statement.