Tesla Changing Model Y Build

Oct. 7, 2021—In an auto manufacturing first, Tesla has started building Model Y bodies with two giant single casting pieces for the front and back of the electric SUV, Electrek reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said the new Model Y would be a “revolution in auto body engineering.” This is what Musk was referring to, the report confirmed.

Over the last few years, the automaker has been heavily investing in casting and alloy technology to enable larger casted parts that have the capacity to simplify manufacturing.

Tesla had already begun production of the Model Y with a single rear body piece. Now a single front casting part has been added.