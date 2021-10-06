This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Oct. 6, 2021—Ford announces a massive $11 billion investment in its EV manufacturing infrastructure, Jeep announces a plug-in hybrid version of its flagship Grand Cherokee, and the NHTSA issues a recall for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E over issues with its windshields and sunroofs. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.

Like or subscribe below on the platform of your choice!





