This Week in Business Strategies

Oct. 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Customer Engagement Trends That Will Make Your Customers Love You — Inc.

Keeping your customers engaged is a key way to keep them loyal.

Why you should let your employees be influencers — Entrepreneur

This is the concept behind the so-called employee advocacy: when a brand promotes itself through its employees on social media.

A Guide to Implementing the 4-Day Workweek — Harvard Business Review

Working less can reduce employees’ stress — without sacrificing productivity.